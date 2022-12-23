Warmth Drags European Gas to Biggest Weekly Drop Since September

(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas headed for the biggest weekly decline since September, driven lower by mild weather which is expected to remain over most of the region during the holiday season.

Benchmark futures tumbled as much as 8.8% in thin pre-Christmas trading, and are more than 25% lower for the week. Temperatures are forecast to be normal to above-average through early January, with unseasonable warmth in parts of central and southern Europe. Plentiful supplies of liquefied natural gas, fuller-than-normal inventories and a typical year-end slowdown in industrial demand are also helping push prices down.

Yet, traders are closely watching the region’s price difference with Asia, as spot LNG cargoes could end up there if it becomes more profitable. A winter storm battering huge swaths of the US threatens to temporarily disrupt LNG exports from the Gulf Coast, which could influence the European market in the days ahead.

The “bearish weather keeps offsetting other factors,” including the Arctic storm in the US, analysts at trading firm Energi Danmark A/S said in a note. “As storages remain high, not much can keep gas prices from heading further down.”

Dutch front-month gas, Europe’s benchmark, traded 8.1% lower at €84.45 a megawatt-hour by 10:49 a.m. in Amsterdam, the lowest intraday level since June 14. The UK equivalent fell 8%, also heading for the biggest weekly loss since early September.

Strong winds in parts of Europe are also helping reduce gas demand. Wind power generation in Britain is forecast at near-record levels early next week, and again at the start of January.

Still, there are also risks that Russia may cut the little gas it’s still sending to Europe after severe curbs earlier this year, which had pushed energy prices to records, hammered economies and drove inflation to the highest in decades. If a price cap, planned by the European Union, violates deals between Gazprom PJSC and its counterparties, Russia “reserves the right to think about whether we’re obliged to honor these contracts,” President Vladimir Putin said Thursday.

“A sustained influx of LNG and higher Norwegian flows — set to backfill 80% of 2022 Russian gas cuts — and a 15% price-driven demand-destruction scenario look sufficient to navigate a mild winter,” analysts at Bloomberg Intelligence said in a note. “Yet a cold snap, coupled with the full halt of Gazprom’s remaining two pipelines into Europe, could stoke price volatility and deplete storage by the end of winter, likely extending this crisis into another.”

