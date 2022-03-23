I was warned not to become a weather presenter because of the sexism I'd face. Here's how I've tried to change the job to take people's focus off looks.

Sara Thornton has presented the weather for 20 years. Courtesy of Sara Thornton.

A female boss discouraged Sara Thornton from her dream job presenting the weather because of sexism.

She later faced questions and comments about her appearance from viewers and on social media.

This is how she tried to change weather presenting, as told to the journalist Matthew Jenkin.

This as-told-to essay is based on a transcribed conversation with Sara Thornton, a 47-year-old weather reporter who was brought up in the US and UK, about her work. It has been edited for length and clarity.

My family moved to the US from Yorkshire, England, just before I turned 5. We lived two years in Massachusetts before settling in Pennsylvania.

A lot of my childhood was spent outdoors, and I felt very affected by the weather there — every season was beautiful.

But the pivotal moment in my life was meeting Dennis Bowman, the weatherman who lived next door

He worked for the local TV station, and I just thought he had the best job. I still do. I had made up my mind: I wanted to do the same. I talked about it all the time, and after we moved back to Britain when I was 15, I worked as a journalist while still at school.

I thought that was my best route in, rather than narrowly focusing on science. If all else failed, I could still pick up a lot of TV-presenting work.

After studying English at university and getting a post-graduate degree in broadcast journalism, I joined the BBC as a trainee reporter before moving to ITV Anglia, covering the East of England as a reporter and news reader in 2000.

One of the main reasons I went there was that I knew there was the possibility of training in basic meteorology.

That allowed me to move across to weather, which I began presenting in 2002.

People join the profession from a variety of backgrounds

Normally, they've been a journalist or a meteorologist, but sometimes, you get people who are neither. They were just deemed attractive enough to be on TV.

But it's an incredibly difficult job. We have to take an extremely complicated field of science and explain it in a way in which the layperson at home will understand and make it relevant to them.

So I studied basic meteorology at the Open University, and when I rejoined the BBC in January 2009, I did more training there. I then went to work at the Met Office, the UK's meteorological service, and trained some more. I was learning all the time.

As a woman, I found I was questioned more about my qualifications for the job than men.

There was and still is a huge disparity between the way male TV meteorologists are treated versus female ones

Before I started my training in weather at ITV in 2002, a female boss there took me out for a drink and said: "I'm going to give you some friendly advice, woman to woman. Don't do it. It'll be the biggest mistake you ever make."

I was really outraged by that. But, in some ways, she was right.

I had blond hair and blue eyes, wore frocks, and stood in front of a weather map — that all adds up in people's minds to someone who's not that intelligent. People comment on what you're wearing or your appearance.

If you put even the tiniest bit of weight on, you're asked if you're pregnant. It's mainly on social media, but people have come up to me in the street over the years and told me that I look taller, shorter, fatter, thinner, or prettier directly to my face. That doesn't happen to men.

That's why when I was a senior producer at the BBC Weather Centre from 2010 until 2014, juggling on-screen presenting shifts throughout, we tried to move the program away from it simply being a presenter pointing at a map

We started to add more complex language, explaining in detail what things like the jet stream are and how they steer our weather systems. The more we started doing that, the more people understood that presenters knew what they were talking about.

Pitching the level of science right is a difficult thing. Some people already have a lot of interest and knowledge, while others literally just want to know if they can have a barbecue on Saturday.

That's why John Hammond, who is also a meteorologist, and I set up the Weathertrending business together, providing more context and analysis to forecasts and expert analysis for broadcasters in times of severe weather.

We have also developed a travel weather app called Vacay Weather to help holidaymakers find out the best places and times to go on holiday for their preferred weather.

In February, we had 3 major storms in the UK one after the other – Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin

You have to take events like that seriously.

Trying to get the right tone when you're talking about something that hasn't happened yet, warning people, and impressing upon them the severity of it can be really complicated.

Even then, I had people coming to me, saying they didn't expect it to be as bad as it was. There was a red weather warning in place — that's the worst. What more could we have done?

Being a meteorologist is a bit like being a doctor at a party. People will always come and ask me what the weather's doing, and you're never off duty.

You have to be ready with answers all the time. But do I ever get sick of talking about the weather? Nope. I'll talk about it until the day I die.

