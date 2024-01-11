Warner bond issue passage funds new buses, building and athletic improvements

Jan. 10—Warner students could ride new school buses by the start of the 2024-25 school year, Warner Public Schools Superintendent David Vinson said.

Transportation was part of a two-proposition bond issue totaling $1.2 million Warner voters passed on Tuesday.

Voters passed a $365,000 bond issue proposal for four new 72-passenger buses with 140 votes (79.1 percent) favoring and 37 votes (20.9 percent) opposing, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma Election Board. Voters approved an $835,000 proposal to fund new softball and football turf, plus elementary school remodeling with 136 votes (77.27 percent) favoring and 40 votes (22.73 percent) opposing.

The new bond issue replaces a 2015 bond issue that ends this year, so there will be no increase in the tax rate, he said.

Vinson said school officials will work with architects and let out for bids on the projects.

"We won't be able to access dollars and award contracts until after July 1, when our money will become available," he said. "As soon as we can we will hit the ground running."

He said he expects the new buses by the start of the next school year. Warner has leased school buses over the past few years, but lease costs have become too expensive, Vinson said.

About $420,000 of Proposition 1 is to fund new floors, paint and lighting in the elementary school buildings. There also will be updates to elementary school bathrooms, including more sanitary touchless sinks and toilets.

"The elementary school remodeling will start as soon as we can get rolling in July," he said. "It won't be time to complete all projects before school starts, so it will be a work in progress. We're going to move forward with those as quickly as we can."

New turf on athletic fields would be easier and cheaper to maintain than grass. However, Vinson said the turf would not be ready in time for fall sports next school year.

Vinson said passage of both propositions shows a community "that's very supportive of our school system."

"We're very appreciative of our community supporting our schools," he said. "Our community responded well to the fact that our students worked so hard, our teachers and staff work extremely hard. Our school district has had A's on the last three running report cards, both the elementary and the high school. That has garnered a lot of support from our community as well."