Warner Bros Discovery extends contracts of CFO, key executive

(Reuters) - Warner Bros. Discovery Inc has extended contracts of its finance and strategy chiefs, the media company revealed in a filing on Thursday.

Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels will stay with the company until July 2026, whereas Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer Bruce Campbell's contract was extended to July 2025. (https://bit.ly/3uOVhXe)

Campbell, along with Jean-Briac Perrette, president of Warner Bros Discovery Global Streaming and Interactive Entertainment, played pivotal roles in launching Hulu, the streaming service now majority owned by Disney.

Discovery in April had announced a host of appointments to Warner Bros Discovery's executive team, including those of Campbell and Wiedenfels.

Wiedenfels has also assumed responsibility for global enterprise tech and broadcast operations, facilities, security, and studio operations, Warner Bros said on Thursday.

The company in April added about two million paid streaming subscribers in the first quarter, at a time when industry pioneer Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)