Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) insiders need another US$364k to breakeven on a US$1.6m stock purchase even after recent gains

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Insiders who purchased US$1.6m worth of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 16% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$364k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Warner Bros. Discovery

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Warner Bros. Discovery

The Independent Director Robert Bennett made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$19.00 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$13.14 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Warner Bros. Discovery insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$17.06. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership Of Warner Bros. Discovery

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Warner Bros. Discovery insiders own about US$435m worth of shares (which is 1.4% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Warner Bros. Discovery Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Warner Bros. Discovery insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Warner Bros. Discovery that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course Warner Bros. Discovery may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

