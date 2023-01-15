Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) insiders need another US$364k to breakeven on a US$1.6m stock purchase even after recent gains

Insiders who purchased US$1.6m worth of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 16% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$364k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Warner Bros. Discovery

The Independent Director Robert Bennett made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$19.00 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$13.14 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Warner Bros. Discovery insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$17.06. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Warner Bros. Discovery

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Warner Bros. Discovery insiders own about US$435m worth of shares (which is 1.4% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Warner Bros. Discovery Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Warner Bros. Discovery insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Warner Bros. Discovery that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

