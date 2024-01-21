Warner introduces bill to strengthen border security, stop flow of fentanyl

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — Senator Mark Warner has introduced a bill aimed to strengthen border security and stop the flow of fentanyl.

The Stop Fentanyl at the Border Act increases staffing capacity and technology to bolster security and detect illicit drugs being smuggled through ports of entry along the border.

Additionally, the bill also provides funding to purchase Non-Intrusive Inspection systems, which scan vehicles and cargo at the border.

“Families and communities across the Commonwealth have been devastated by the spread of fentanyl,” said Sen. Warner. “This legislation will help our law enforcement officers at the border stop the flow of fentanyl into this country by providing personnel and equipment needed secure our border.”

This legislation comes after Warner and Democratic colleagues urged President Biden to prioritize additional resources at the Southwest border during a phone call.

