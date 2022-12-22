Warner man charged with sexually assaulting a child

Dec. 21—A 21-year-old Warner man has been arrested and charged with raping a child.

Conor Hallenborg was arrested Tuesday on three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault involving a child under 13, according to a news release from state police.

State police detectives received a report on Nov. 30 of a sexual assault of a child, and an investigation led to Hallenborg's arrest, officials said.

Hallenborg was being held at Merrimack County Jail.

State police are asking anyone who has information related to this case to contact Detective Sgt. Jonathan Stephens at 603-223-8873 or by email at: Jonathan.H.Stephens@dos.nh.gov.