Warner Music Group's (NASDAQ:WMG) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) will increase its dividend on the 1st of September to $0.16, which is 6.7% higher than last year's payment from the same period of $0.15. This makes the dividend yield 2.0%, which is above the industry average.

Warner Music Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. At the time of the last dividend payment, Warner Music Group was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 133% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 87.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 61%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Warner Music Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The annual payment during the last 2 years was $0.48 in 2020, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 12% per annum over that time. We're not overly excited about the relatively short history of dividend payments, however the dividend is growing at a nice rate and we might take a closer look.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Warner Music Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 40% per year over the past three years. However, Warner Music Group isn't reinvesting a lot back into the business, so we wonder how quickly it will be able to grow in the future.

Our Thoughts On Warner Music Group's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Warner Music Group will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Warner Music Group (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

