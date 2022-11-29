Warner Robins car shop owner arrested, charged with theft following customer complaints

The owner of a Warner Robins auto shop who faced months of customer complaints was arrested by Warner Robins Police Department officers last week.

Logan Simmons, 34, owner of Houston Automotive & Transmission Center, was arrested and charged with five counts of theft by conversion on Nov. 21.

He was later released from the Houston County Detention Center on $18,000 bond.

Houston Automotive & Transmission Center received several unaddressed customer complaints filed with the local Better Business Bureau (BBB) throughout the past year.

Customers accused the repair shop of charging thousands of dollars up front and keeping their cars for months without completing repairs.

Customers also complained that management repeatedly failed to return their calls and texts and often pushed back the date that their cars would be ready.

According to Georgia law, theft by conversion means lawfully obtaining funds or property from someone under an agreement or legal obligation, then knowingly converting the funds or property for one’s own use in violation of the agreement or legal obligation.

Kelvin Collins, president and CEO of the area’s BBB, reported the Houston Automotive & Transmission Center to the Georgia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division last month.