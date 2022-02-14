Warner Robins employee arrested, charged with stealing $45,000 over three years

Tamari Perrineau
·1 min read

A City of Warner Robins employee is in the Houston County jail after she was accused of stealing more than $45,000 from the city over a three-year period.

Community and Economic Development employee Pamela Mullis reportedly took money from a mortgage assistance program, beginning in 2018. According to a report from the Warner Robins Police Department, Mullis would collect money on behalf of the program but fail to document it.

Mullis was charged with theft following an investigation and was arrested at the Houston County Sheriff’s office.

“The City of Warner Robins is taking this matter seriously while working with local authorities during the ongoing investigation of recent theft in our Community and Economic Development Office,” Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick said in a statement. “We want mortgage customers to be assured that accounts will reflect accurate balances.”

The investigation is being conducted by Det. Sgt. Justin Clark and assisted by Det. Sgt. Paul Peck. Robins PD encourages anyone with further information to call the detectives 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers1-877-68CRIME.

