Warner Robins felon gets 10-year sentence for firearm possession

Apr. 6—MACON — A middle Georgia resident with a violent criminal history was sentenced to prison for illegally possessing a firearm after he was captured following a high-speed and foot chase through residential areas involving multiple law enforcement agencies, helicopter support and a K-9 unit.

Angel D. Feliciano, 36, of Warner Robins, was sentenced to serve 120 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self III. A federal jury found Feliciano was guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on Dec. 14, 2021. There is no parole in the federal system.

"Due to his long and violent criminal history, Angel Feliciano is now facing a lengthy prison sentence for illegally possessing a dangerous weapon after he attempted to out-run officers through residential areas in the Macon community," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "Our office will seek federal prosecution for violent reoffenders caught with guns. I want to especially acknowledge the good work by all of the law enforcement teams involved in safely capturing Feliciano."

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, law enforcement were alerted to be on the lookout for a stolen vehicle on June 15, 2020. A GSP trooper monitoring traffic on Interstate 75 spotted the stolen vehicle in the southbound lane at mile marker 190, driven by Feliciano, and attempted to pull him over. Instead of stopping, Feliciano accelerated, and a high-speed chase ensued.

Multiple officers from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and GSP joined the effort to pull Feliciano over as he became increasingly reckless, exiting the highway and racing through residential areas, striking several vehicles, all of which was captured on dash cam. A successful PIT maneuver was executed, stopping Feliciano's vehicle. Feliciano then fled on foot. A GSP helicopter provided air support during the search. Feliciano was eventually found by a Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 and was taken into custody.

A 9mm semiautomatic pistol loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition and a stolen .32 caliber semiautomatic pistol were found in Feliciano's car. Feliciano has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions for aggravated assault, fleeing law enforcement, reckless driving and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The case was investigated by FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Georgia State Patrol and the Bibb County Sheriff's Department, with assistance from the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joy Odom and Shanelle Booker prosecuted the case.