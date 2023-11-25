Warner Robins man arrested, charged with murdering his wife, police say

Police charged a man with murdering his wife Saturday in Warner Robins, according to a news release from the Warner Robins police department.

Police charged Brian McManus, 55, with malice murder Saturday afternoon in the death of Lucille Ann McManus, 63, the news release read.

Lucille McManus died at about 9 a.m. from a head injury at 202 Wake Forest Drive, about 10 miles west of Robins Air Force Base, according to the news release. Police responded to the scene after Brian McManus called 911 to report a possible suicide.

Police arrested McManus later that afternoon after the investigation was upgraded to a homicide, according to the news release.