Warner Robins man caught while trying to steal catalytic converters, deputies say

A Warner Robins man is facing multiple charges after deputies say he attempted to steal catalytic converters from a Macon car dealership.

Special Response Team deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect in the rear parking lot of Riverside Ford.

They said the man escaped through a hole he previously cut in the fence and ran into a wooded area to a waiting car parked along the interstate.

Deputies chased the suspect’s car from Interstate 75 South onto Interstate 16 East and onto Ocmulgee East Boulevard, where the driver lost control and crashed just before the Twiggs County line.

The suspect was treated for injuries he received in the crash and was then transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.

The unnamed suspect is charged with six felony counts of theft by taking, six counts of criminal damage to property 2nd degree, felony fleeing and eluding, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

