Warner Robins man charged with killing his brother, police say. Here’s what we know

A Warner Robins man was arrested Sunday night for allegedly fatally wounding his brother in a shooting in Houston County, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.

Joseph Schaarschmidt, 30, was charged with murder Sunday night after police responded to a call from a resident about a shooting at an apartment complex at 200 Olympia Drive, just off Watson Boulevard in the northwest side of Warner Robins.

Police arrived at the Skylar Pointe Apartments at about 7 p.m. to find Joseph’s brother, Augustus Schaarschmidt, 30, with a gunshot wound, according to a press release from the police department. Houston County EMS workers treated him, but he died on the scene.

It was unclear in the release what led investigators to charge Joseph with his brother’s murder, or what might have led to the shooting that killed Augustus. It was also unclear whether the two men were twins.

Anyone with more information is asked by Warner Robbins police to call Detectives B. Underwood or E. Smith at (478) 302-5380, the release said.