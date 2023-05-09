Warner Robins man dead after woman stabs him with scissors near Robins AFB, police say

A Warner Robins man died Monday night after he was stabbed with a pair of scissors during a domestic dispute, officials said.

The man, 62, was stabbed at about 8 p.m. Monday when he got into an argument with a woman, 58, at a storage unit on 95 Green Street just west of Highway 247 across from Robins AFB, according to a statement from the Warner Robins Police Department.

The man died from the stab wound at about 8:30 p.m. after he was taken to a local hospital in a vehicle, the statement said. Warner Robins police did not release names as the investigation was ongoing.

It was unclear in the statement what sparked the dispute prior to the stabbing or what the relationship between the man and woman was.