Warner Robins man fatally shot at mobile home park Saturday identified by coroner

A 38-year-old man was shot and killed in Warner Robins Saturday at the Breckenridge Mobile Home Park near Moody Road.

Coroner James Williams identified the victim as Octavius Jackson. Jackson was talking on the phone when an argument between him and an unknown person broke out, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department.

The argument turned physical, interrupting the phone call. The caller reportedly went to check on Jackson but found him shot to death.

Jackson’s death marks the seventh homicide in Houston County in 2022.

Anyone with information may call Detective Nix at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.