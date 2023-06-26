Warner Robins man leads police on chase, tries to run over officers before standoff

Police arrested a Warner Robins man early Monday after he tried to run over police officers during a chase and engaged them in a standoff, officials said.

Todd Eric Jones Jr. was driving at about 7 p.m. at the intersection of Camellia Circle and North Avenue in Warner Robins when a 911 caller reported him for an earlier hit-and-run, according to a statement from the Warner Robins Police Department.

Jones then allegedly hit the caller’s car and started shooting at him, the report said.

Police confirmed that Jones had been in another hit-and-run and tried to pull Jones over, but Jones led police on a high-speed chase into Centerville, the statement said.

Jones eventually crashed on Elberta Road, where he carjacked another car and tried to run over police officers in an attempt to escape. Police shot him while he did this, but he kept driving, according to the report.

Jones fled back into the Lake Joy area of Warner Robins and eventually lost the police, the statement said. Officers swept the area in west Warner Robins before they learned that Jones had fled to Red Fox Run, a mobile home park near Russell Parkway, and was hiding in a commercial van.

A standoff ensued at Red Fox Run, but Jones peacefully surrendered at about 1 a.m. Monday after running from police for roughly six hours since the initial 911 call, according to the statement.

Jones was treated at a local hospital for his gunshot wounds and later transferred to a Macon hospital, the report said. He was listed in stable condition.

The GBI was investigating the officer-involved shooting, according to the statement.