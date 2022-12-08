Warner Robins man sentenced to 20 years in prison for role in meth trafficking ring

A Warner Robins man was sentenced Wednesday for his role in a Middle Georgia methamphetamine trafficking organization.

Reginald Lowe, 41, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Tilman E. “Tripp” Self, III to serve 20 years in prison followed by four years of supervised release.

In August, Lowe pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth in relation to his role in the local drug trafficking operation.

According to a release from the Middle Georgia district U.S. Attorney’s Office, Lowe is a career offender with a “violent criminal history.” He is currently serving in Houston County for an aggravated assault conviction.

Lowe is one of eight co-defendants who pleaded guilty alongside the leader of the methamphetamine trafficking operation, Ontarrio Veal, 32, this year.

Last month, Veal pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and is scheduled to be sentenced next March. He could face a maximum term of 40 years in prison followed by at least four years of supervised release and a $5 million fine.

Veal’s operation, investigated by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces, was found to be responsible for distributing about 16 kilograms of methamphetamine.

“Armed and violent repeat offenders threaten the safety of our region and must be held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces are at work in the Middle District of Georgia to identify and stop the most dangerous criminal organizations from operating in our communities.”

The DEA, the ATF and the Warner Robins Police Department are also involved in the investigation.