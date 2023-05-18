Warner Robins men receive life sentences after pleading to shooting in Walmart parking lot

Two Warner Robins men have been sentenced to life in prison with possibility of parole after pleading guilty in the July 2021 shooting of Gregory Lee Arnett in a Walmart parking lot.

Ricky Martin, 22, pleaded guilty to felony murder during jury deliberation on Wednesday after a two day trial. Superior Court Judge G.E. “Bo” Adams handed down Martin’s life sentence that same day.

Anys Smith, 15, pleaded guilty to felony murder on Monday and received the same sentence.

The charges against Martin and Smith originate from a July 2021 investigation led by the Warner Robins Police Department into the shooting death of Arnett.

On July 7, 2021, Arnett was sitting in the Walmart parking lot at 502 Booth Road with his windows down. Martin and Smith, each holding a firearm, approached Arnett and demanded that he hand over his vehicle, according to evidence presented at trial.

There was a brief struggle over Martin’s weapon before multiple shots were fired at Arnett. He was struck twice.

According to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office, later examination of the bullet that took Arnett’s life revealed that the shot came from Smith’s gun.

Det. Paul Peck was the primary investigator of this case alongside the Warner Robins Police Department. Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Greg Winters prosecuted Martin and Smith.

“It’s no secret that gun violence is on the rise in our society,” Winters said in a press release from the DA’s office. “The decisions these two defendants made took the life of someone who cannot be replaced, Gregory Arnett. There are too many innocent victims who have been impacted by gun violence…

I hope that the sentences delivered by Judge Adams will send a message that this type of brazenness will not be tolerated in our community. I want to thank Investigator Paul Peck for his hard work in bringing these two defendants to justice.”