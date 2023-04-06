Warner Robins meth ringleader sentenced to 35 years in prison in Macon

A Warner Robins man, who was the leader of a meth ring in Middle Georgia, was sentenced to 35 years in prison Tuesday, officials said.

Ontarrio “Torrie” Veal, 33, of Warner Robins was sentenced in Georgia Middle District court in Macon by U.S. District Judge Tilman E. Self III, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement. Veal pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in November.

“Ontarrio Veal brazenly ran an armed criminal organization that pushed a significant amount of methamphetamine into Warner Robins and surrounding communities,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in the statement. “He is now held to account through the hard work of our prosecutors, working alongside our Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force partners.”

Police tracked Veal’s drug group and contacts from January to June of 2020, court evidence showed. They discovered Veal and his group contacting other drug dealers over the phone and traveling to Atlanta to distribute meth.

Veal was arrested in June 2020 when police stopped him driving back to Middle Georgia from Atlanta and found meth and guns in Veal’s car, according to the statement. Other searches in Middle Georgia locations revealed more weapons and more than $100,00 in cash.

The statement also listed nine more defendants that had pleaded guilty as members of Veal’s drug ring: