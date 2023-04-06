Warner Robins meth ringleader sentenced to 35 years in prison in Macon
A Warner Robins man, who was the leader of a meth ring in Middle Georgia, was sentenced to 35 years in prison Tuesday, officials said.
Ontarrio “Torrie” Veal, 33, of Warner Robins was sentenced in Georgia Middle District court in Macon by U.S. District Judge Tilman E. Self III, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement. Veal pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in November.
“Ontarrio Veal brazenly ran an armed criminal organization that pushed a significant amount of methamphetamine into Warner Robins and surrounding communities,” U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in the statement. “He is now held to account through the hard work of our prosecutors, working alongside our Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force partners.”
Police tracked Veal’s drug group and contacts from January to June of 2020, court evidence showed. They discovered Veal and his group contacting other drug dealers over the phone and traveling to Atlanta to distribute meth.
Veal was arrested in June 2020 when police stopped him driving back to Middle Georgia from Atlanta and found meth and guns in Veal’s car, according to the statement. Other searches in Middle Georgia locations revealed more weapons and more than $100,00 in cash.
The statement also listed nine more defendants that had pleaded guilty as members of Veal’s drug ring:
Matthew Kay, 36, of Warner Robins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in September and was sentenced to serve 235 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release to run consecutively to three sentences he is currently serving in Houston County, Georgia, on Jan. 19.;
Reginald Lowe, 41, of Warner Robins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Aug. 30, 2022, and was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release to run consecutively to a state sentence he is currently serving in Houston County, Georgia, for an aggravated assault conviction in December.
Milton Simmons aka Mann, 41, of Macon pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in August and was sentenced to serve 10 years in January.
Donna Ussery, 31, of Warner Robins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in April and was sentenced to serve more than eight years in prison in October.
Parsa Ervin, 45, of Warner Robins pleaded guilty to two counts of use of a communication facility to conspire to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in August and was sentenced to serve 57 months in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release in January.
Marquell Gaines aka Paris, 38, of Warner Robins pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility to conspire to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in July and was sentenced to serve four years in prison in October.
Tamara Hall, 40, of Warner Robins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in April. Sentencing is scheduled for May 2.
Victor Mendoza, 34, of Warner Robins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to drugs in December via a global plea agreement in the Southern District of Alabama. His sentencing is scheduled for June 2.
Eddie Linkhorn, 42, of Warner Robins pleaded guilty to two counts of use of a communication facility to conspire to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in October. His sentencing is scheduled for June 6.