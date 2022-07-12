Warner Robins murder suspect arrested in North Carolina by U.S. Marshals

U.S. Marshals in North Carolina arrested a suspect in a June 28 homicide at Cru Lounge in Warner Robins off of Highway 247 South, officials said.

20-year-old Reggie Roberts Jr. of Warner Robins was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Hickory, North Carolina and charged in connection with the murder of Shamair Mitchell that took place June 28. Roberts is awaiting an extradition back to Houston County. It is unclear why he was in North Carolina.

Mitchell, 24, was shot at the Cru Lounge in Warner Robins on June 28 after an argument spilled into the parking lot and turned violent. He was transported to a local hospital where he died of his injuries the same day.

Mitchell’s death marked the 10th homicide in Houston County this year and was part of a spur of homicides that led to concern over violent crime in the Warner Robins area and a press conference by mayor LaRhonda Patrick.