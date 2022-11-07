Warner Robins police find five people dead in two separate incidents Monday

Two wellness checks made by the Warner Robins Police Department at separate residences both turned into death investigations Monday.

During the first incident, officers responded to 51 Cohen Walker Drive around 8:30 a.m. Houston County Coroner James Williams told the Telegraph that two people – one man and one woman – were found dead at the home. Authorities have not released their names.

Less than two hours later, the Warner Robins Police Department was dispatched to 122 Edgarton Way in Bonaire, where they found three people dead.

The department confirmed in a statement Monday afternoon that the three had been fatally shot.

They were identified as Betsy Burke, 84, Tiara Burke, 34, and Antwain Everett, 35. Betsy and Tiara Burke were Bonaire residents and Everett was a Macon resident.

Williams said authorities do not suspect the two incidents to be related.

Warner Robins Police Chief Wayne Fisher told the Telegraph Monday afternoon that the department was still working on notifying families and they will release more information as the investigations continue.