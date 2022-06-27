Warner Robins police investigating two fatal shootings in the past 24 hours

Warner Robins police are investigating two homicides that occurred within six hours and fewer than two miles of each other Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

The first was reported around 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Thomas Boulevard, where Warner Robins police officers found a 17-year-old boy on the side of the road with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital for stabilization and then a Macon hospital, where he died Sunday. The Telegraph is waiting on confirmation of the teenager’s name.

No more information has been released at this time. Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Det. Trent VanLannen at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Food mart shooting

Just after midnight Sunday morning, a woman and man were seen arguing at the 7-Star Food Mart on North Davis Drive. The woman fatally shot the man, Jamal Colson, 31, and injured two other people before running away.

The woman’s identity has not been released, but she has been identified by Warner Robins Police investigators, who intend to charge her with murder and aggravated assault.

The Telegraph has reported on nine homicides in Houston County this year.