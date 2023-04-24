Warner Robins Police’s Narcotics Investigation Unit placed on administrative leave, investigated

The City of Warner Robins Police Department’s Narcotics Investigation Unit (NIU) has been placed on administrative leave after the Houston County District Attorney’s Office received an allegation of misconduct.

“As soon as we were made aware of the investigation, we moved swiftly to place the NIU on administrative leave,” said Police Chief Roy Whitehead. “We take these matters very seriously, and we will ensure that the appropriate actions will be taken as a result should the district attorney find any wrongdoing.”

The six team members of the NIU have been placed on administrative leave with pay while the district attorney conducts an investigation with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The officers will not conduct any law enforcement actions during this time.

“After receiving the allegations I took immediate action to initiate an investigation and to notify the police Chief. Chief Whitehead has placed the NIU on administrative leave out of caution, currently, no charges have been brought. If after a thorough investigation we find that law enforcement or any other party involved violated the law of this State, the case will be presented to the Grand Jury of Houston County. If no violations of law are found, the investigation will be turned over to the Warner Robins Police Chief for an internal review of any policy violations. I take allegations of wrongdoing by law enforcement very seriously. Although I support our local law enforcement, I am duty-bound and obligated to investigate any alleged wrongdoing by law enforcement, and I intend to do my job.”

