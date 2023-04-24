Warner Robins police narcotics unit under investigation for misconduct, DA says

The Houston County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the Warner Robins Police Department’s narcotics unit for misconduct, officials announced Monday.

The police department placed the Narcotics Investigations Unit, which consists of six police officers, on paid leave due to allegations of misconduct that the Houston County DA William Kendall’s office will investigate.

Kendall learned of the allegations on April 11, according to a press release. The NIU was placed on paid leave the next day.

“As soon as we were made aware of the investigation, we moved swiftly to place the NIU on administrative leave,” said Police Chief Roy Whitehead. “We take these matters very seriously, and we will ensure that the appropriate actions will be taken as a result should the district attorney find any wrongdoing.”

It was unclear in the statement what the alleged misconduct consists of.

“This is just like any other case for us, regardless of whether police officers are involved,” Kendall said. “If people are found to have violated laws, then we’ll hold them accountable.”

Kendall said the investigation does not have an exact timetable, but that the office expects to know more by the end of May. The GBI will help with the investigation, Kendall’s office announced in a press release Monday.