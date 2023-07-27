Warner Robins shootout that injured one included a robot, a camper and a standoff, GBI says

A Warner Robins man engaged in a shootout with Houston County Sheriff’s deputies and GBI bomb units Tuesday night after he threatened to commit suicide and harm family members, according to a statement from the GBI.

Jacob Baily, 41, was in a camper at 409 Smithville Church Road just before 8 p.m. Tuesday when someone called 911 and reported that he was threatening to kill himself and harm family members and law enforcement, according to the GBI press release.

Houston County deputies and the GBI Special Operations Unit and Bomb Disposal Unit arrived at the camper and found Baily barricaded inside, the statement said. They began negotiating and sent a bomb disposal robot to the camper.

Baily opened the door and started shooting at the robot, leading to deputies near the robot shooting back at Baily, according to the GBI. Deputies got into the camper and arrested Baily after the shootout.

Baily was sent to the hospital following the incident but was not injured. Deputies held him at the Houston County jail.

The GBI began investigating the shooting, the Thursday statement said. The trailer Baily barricaded himself in belonged to a friend, as he is not from Georgia and had only been living in Houston County for a few weeks.