Warner Robins store clerk killed in early morning armed robbery at video-poker shop

A clerk at a Warner Robins video-poker shop was killed during an armed robbery just after midnight early Tuesday morning.

Sabrina Renee Dollar, 43, was working at J&J Dollar Store, also known as Knodishall Gift Shop (102 Knodishall Drive), when three men armed with handguns entered the store, according to eye witnesses.

During the robbery, one of the suspects shot Dollar and hit her in the head with a gun, a Houston County Sheriff’s Office press release read. Reports state the suspects fled on foot north on Knodishall Drive and stole an undisclosed amount of money from the store.

Houston County Sheriff’s deputies found Dollar with a gunshot wound in her upper chest and she was transported to a local hospital, where she died.

The shop was the site of an attempted robbery in November, when the gunman was chased away by a worker with a meat cleaver.

The establishment, where patrons can play video poker around the clock, sits at the corner of Knodishall Drive and Mauk Circle. The place lies about 250 feet north of Watson Boulevard along the western edge of Warner Robins.

The homicide is being investigated by Sgt. Anna Lange as the lead investigator. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Lange at 478-542-2080 or 478-542-2085.

Telegraph reporter Joe Kovac Jr. contributed to this story.