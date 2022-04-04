Warner Robins woman charged with murder in connection with husband’s fatal shooting

A Warner Robins woman has been charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband after he died March 30.

Phillip Thompson, 52, was shot multiple times just after 8 a.m. on March 7. Officers arrived on the scene to find Phillip inside a small building near 912 North Davis Drive. Phillip was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for his multiple gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, Phillip and his 48-year-old wife Shanita Thompson got into an argument before the shooting.

Shanita was originally charged with aggravated assault-family violence. Those charges were then raised to murder when Phillip died from his injuries last week.