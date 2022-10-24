Warner Robins woman hit in drive-by shooting on Carroll Drive Sunday night

A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting on Carroll Drive in Warner Robins Sunday night, officials said.

Jaylia Green, 20, of Warner Robins was sitting in a car at around 8:30 p.m. when shots were fired in the 200 block of Carroll Drive just west of North Davis Drive, according to a report from the Warner Robins Police Department.

Green had a gunshot wound when police reported to the scene and was transported to a Macon hospital. She is in stable condition.

The police report didn’t describe Green’s injury or how many shots were fired, but did say that it appeared to be a drive-by shooting. The shooting was still under investigation.