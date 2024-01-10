Warner voters pass bond issues for new buses, elementary school and softball field updates

Jan. 9—Warner voters passed two school bond issue propositions totaling $1.2 million Tuesday.

Voters passed a $365,000 bond issue proposal for four new 72-passenger buses with 140 votes (79.1 percent) favoring and 37 votes (20.9 percent) opposing, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma Election Board. Voters approved an $835,000 proposal to fund new softball turf and elementary school remodeling with 136 votes (77.27 percent) favoring and 40 votes (22.73 percent) opposing.

"We're so excited to pass the bonds," Warner Public Schools Superintendent David Vinson said. "I believe we have a community that's very supportive of our school system. That's been proven time and time again. We're very appreciative of our community supporting our schools."

He said both propositions passed by an large margin.

"Our community responded well to the fact that our students worked so hard, our teachers and staff work extremely hard," Vinson said. "Our school district has had A's on the last three running report cards, both the elementary and the high school. That has garnered a lot of support from our community as well."

Vinson said the new bond issue replaces a 2015 bond issue that ends this year. As a result, there will be no increase in the tax rate, he said.

He said elementary school restrooms need updating, including more sanitary touchless sinks and toilets.

Artificial turf on the softball field would be easier and cheaper to maintain than grass, he said.

The $365,000 that would go for transportation will enable the district to buy buses instead of lease them, Vinson said.

The bond money could pay for four new 72-passenger buses, depending on price, he said.