Warner woman charged after police chase ends with cruiser being hit

Oct. 23—A Warner woman wanted on multiple warrants was arrested Friday night after allegedly leading state police on a chase through Claremont and Newport, officials said.

The incident began around 9 p.m. Friday when a trooper attempted to stop a vehicle, driven by Ashley E. Smith, 29, of Warner, on Elm Street in Newport for a defective equipment violation and having no license plate, state police said in a release.

The vehicle failed to stop for the trooper and a chase ensued, police said.

"Stop sticks were deployed several times to deflate the tires as the vehicle continued into Claremont and then back into Newport," state police said in a release.

"All four tires were eventually deflated, however the operator still refused to stop," the release stated.

The vehicle continued at a slow speed before hitting a Claremont police cruiser, ending the pursuit.

Once Warner was identified at the scene, police determined she had three electronic bench warrants for her arrest, along with a Superior Court warrant with additional charges.

Warner was also charged with several additional charges, including two counts of felony reckless conduct, operating with a suspended license, disobeying an officer, and falsifying evidence.

A male passenger in the vehicle was released on scene without being charged.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with related information is asked to contact State Trooper Washburn at Eamon.L.Washburn@dos.nh.gov.

