Warner's Cow Chip Day includes more than just cattle

Oct. 11—Expect more than cattle at Warner's Cow Chip Day this weekend.

The annual festival will feature dances, cruising cars, cake walks, art and carnival rides.

"It's just getting everybody together and having a fun day in Warner," said Alicia Smith, president of Warner Chamber of Commerce. "Our sponsor this year is Armstrong Bank and the theme this year is Community Strong."

A street dance starts the fun at 7 p.m. Friday. The I-40 band will perform on Third Avenue in front of the Community Center.

Saturday festivities begin early with the Miss Cowgirl and Mr. Cowboy Pageant, 8 a.m. at the Event Center. The pageant is open to girls up to age 18 and boys up to 10 years. Registration is at 7:30 a.m.

Vendors can set up their booths at 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

A car show hosted by Clean Auto Detail will start at 9 a.m. along Third Avenue. All makes and models are welcome. Entries will be judged at noon and trophies will be awarded at 2 p.m.

At noon, a prayer and the Star Spangled Banner will open a parade along Third Avenue.

Smith said the parade is open to anyone. Lineup will be 11:30 a.m. at Warner Assembly of God, Second Street and Third Avenue.

A carnival with rides and other attractions will run from noon to 7 p.m. Smith said people can get an all-ride pass for $20.

An art show will be held at the community center from noon to 5 p.m.

"Anybody can bring any kind of art they want to show off," Smith said, adding that participants may bring their art from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.

An open mic talent show will be at 1 p.m.

"People can come sing, tell jokes, whatever they want to do," she said.

Then comes the whole reason for the celebration: Cow Chip Bingo.

Cow bingo tickets will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at $3 each, or two for $5.

"You just pick a square, and whenever the cow enters the pen, and whoever has the square he poops on, they win," she said.

The cow will do its duty on the numbered grid at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

7 p.m. will be the first Cow Chip Day Cruise Night, starting from the Warner Fiesta Mart at 1002 S. Oklahoma 2 then along Third Avenue.

"Whoever wants to come down and cruise," Smith said. "We'll have a few vendors who will be staying. That will last until about 10 p.m."