Warning from CPD: “Celebratory gunfire” kills

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As the countdown to midnight draws closer, Cleveland police are urging people not to do any “celebratory gunfire” for New Year’s Eve.

“Celebratory gunfire is illegal & dangerous,” the Cleveland Police Department posted to their social media site Sunday.

“Celebrating New Year’s Eve or any other occasion with a gun can be devastating. The intention may be a celebratory shot toward the sky, but that bullet comes down, and the consequences of that moment can be disastrous for a neighbor or someone far away, causing injury or death,” police said.

Just one example, an 11-year-old girl was killed in Texas when someone in her neighborhood shot a bullet into the air at midnight last New Year’s Eve.

Nearly 15 years ago, a child in Lorain was killed when someone fired a celebratory gunshot on the 4th of July.

