Warning about 'fake rent' and how to negotiate with your landlord

With the European Commission set to rule on Spotify's complaint focused on competition in the streaming music market, there are hints that the ruling will not be in Apple's favor. This week, the Financial Times reported the EC will issue its first-ever fine against the tech giant for allegedly breaking EU law over competition in the streaming music market. In a statement shared with media today, Apple argued against the idea that Spotify has been harmed by any anticompetitive practices on its part.