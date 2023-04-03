Warning: Graphic Content - Body cam footage released of fatal shooting of Brendon Burns by police

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Rochester Police Department have released redacted body-worn camera footage of the fatal shooting of Brendon Burns by officers on March 20.

Burns, 35, was shot multiple times and killed following a foot chase through the Park Avenue neighborhood in Rochester. The encounter was part of an escalating case related to two separate shooting incidents, according to police.

The footage released by the Sheriff's Office includes video from neighborhood residences, School #23, and MCSO body-worn cameras. Police officials identified the deputies who fired shots while attempting to take Burns into custody as Sgt. Christian DeVinney, Deputy Clayton Hillegeer, and Deputy Alexandra Baker.

The Rochester Police Department had two officers involved in the use of deadly force against Burns, according to police officials. One of those officers is assigned to an undercover position and was not wearing a body-worn camera per department policy. The second officer’s camera fell off, according to police officials.

The Rochester Police Department has identified the two officers involved in the shooting as Sgt. Kevin Leckinger and Officer William Baker, both of whom have been with the department since 2007. Both officers have been assigned to administrative duties while the New York State Attorney General’s Office and the Professional Standards Section continue their investigations, according to police officials.

Warning: The video footage may be disturbing to some viewers

The video footage released by the Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police Department can be viewed at the following links:

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LuWrv6dnrS0

Rochester Police Department: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2t8crfahlJc

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Body cam footage of Brendon Burns shooting released in Rochester NY