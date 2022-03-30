(Warning: Graphic video: Police release video of deadly shooting at Winter Park wedding reception)

NextShark

Two suspects were arrested for robbing and stabbing a 61-year-old Asian woman, as well as two men who tried to intervene on her behalf outside a pizzeria in Queens, New York. Police said the woman, who remains unidentified, was attacked by 30-year-old Robert Whack and 18-year-old Supreme Gooding outside of Louie’s Pizza at Baxter Avenue and Judge Street in Elmhurst on Saturday night. When the owner of the pizzeria, Louie Suljovic, and his 68-year-old father rushed to intervene on her behalf, they were both stabbed multiple times before the attackers fled.