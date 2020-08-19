Warning issued after bar patron had COVID-19 at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that drew 460,000 vehicles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Authorities say a patron at a bar in Sturgis, South Dakota, has tested positive for COVID-19 and was able to transmit the virus while attending the massive Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

A person who later tested positive for COVID-19 was at the One-Eyed Jack's Saloon in Sturgis from noon to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11, the South Dakota Department of Health said.

"Due to the risk of exposure, individuals that visited the business during the specified dates and times should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they visited," the health department said in a news release.

The 2020 Rally drew more than 460,000 vehicles during the 10-day event, according to a count South Dakota transportation officials released Tuesday. That's down 8 percent from 2019.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

Many who rode their bikes into Sturgis at the beginning of the fest expressed defiance at the rules and restrictions that have marked life in much of the world during the pandemic.

“Screw COVID,” read the design on one T-shirt being hawked. “I went to Sturgis.”

Many locals were worried the huge crowds and lack of social distancing rules would lead to an unmanageable outbreak of COVID-19.

