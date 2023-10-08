Warning issued in Falls after pair of sexual assaults

Oct. 8—Niagara Falls Police are warning residents that two recent sexual assault cases being investigated in the city could be related.

The warning was issued on the department's Facebook page on Sunday.

The first sexual assault took place about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 19 near Pine Plaza at Niagara Falls Boulevard and Military Road. Falls police said a victim was confronted in the parking lot by a man armed with a handgun and forced behind a plaza business that was closed at the time and sexually assaulted. The suspect then walked off toward Military Road.

The second sexual assault happened about 8 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Tops on Portage Road. A teen said they were approached by a man with a handgun who then forced the teen to the back of a nearby business where they were sexually assaulted. Once again, the suspect walked off after the attack, this time toward Ashland Avenue.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Black male possible in his 20s with a light complexion between 5-feet-7 and 5-feet-11 tall. The man "was last seen wearing dark hoody, dark pants, and a backpack with a dark facemask. The suspect was in possession of a semiautomatic handgun."

"We realize that this description is rather vague," the posting read. "However, we are releasing the best information available to inform the public for their safety and to hopefully generate information that can lead to an arrest."

Due to the circumstances of the crime and the fact the suspect was armed with a handgun, police are asking residents to be cautious.

Anyone with information regarding the sexual assaults, or who might have seen someone matching the suspect's description in the area of the crimes, is asked to contact the Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division Detectives at 716-286-4553 or the general information number at 716-286-4711.