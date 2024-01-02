Storm Henk: Warning of more West Midlands flooding after heavy rain

There are warnings of further flooding after heavy rain across the West Midlands from Storm Henk.

The Environment Agency (EA) had already issued dozens of flood warnings and flood alerts for Staffordshire, Shropshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Warwickshire and Birmingham and the Black Country.

It said there could be a further peak on Wednesday if there was more rain.

A yellow weather warning was in place until 21:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The Met Office said heavy rain falling on already saturated ground could lead to traffic disruption.

Roy Stokes, from the EA, said conditions were expected to get worse before they got better, warning that another storm and further rain was on the way.

The levels of the rivers Severn, Avon, Teme and Wye were expected to either remain high or "only fall slightly" between peaks until the end of the week, according to the EA.

In Warwickshire, retained firefighters said they used an inflatable "rescue sled" at 05:34 GMT on Tuesday to rescue people from a car stuck in flood water at The Ford in Kenilworth.

Elsewhere, a woman was rescued from the River Severn in Worcester on Monday.

Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the area around Sabrina Bridge at 09:06 GMT and crews took a rescue boat.

They found the woman, aged in her 40s, had already been rescued by a passer-by.

She was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be serious, police said.

Passer-by Colin McGarva jumped into the River Severn to rescue a woman who was alive but "motionless"

Rescuer Colin McGarva told the BBC he swam into the water when he realised the woman was alive.

The pair were later helped out of the river by another man.

"I've tried chucking the ring to her but she wasn't grabbing it," Mr McGarva said.

"So I've had to go further down stream, swim into the water, and when she's coming down, I've caught her [and] got her onto the ring.

"Luckily, there was a gent here that was also helping pull us both out of the water."

Flooding has affected residents and drivers in Long Itchington, Warwickshire

Shammi Rana, from West Midlands Fire Service, said there have been an increase in weather-related calls in their part of the region, with Met Office wind warnings also in force.

Meanwhile, flood defences have already been put up in Bewdley, Ironbridge and Shrewsbury and some roads were closed due to flooding in Worcestershire.

The more serious flood warnings - which mean flooding is expected - cover the River Vrynwy in north Shropshire and the length of the River Severn through Shropshire and Worcestershire.

Residents in Beales Corner, Bewdley, described their worry after they "lost everything" in a previous flood.

"Kitchen, furniture, carpets, £45,000 worth of damage," said Irene Buxton.

"We're going to stop and just pray."

There were also warnings in place for waterways including the Brimfield Brook in Herefordshire, the Avon and Leam in Warwickshire, the Tean in Staffordshire and the Bourn in Birmingham.

Worcestershire Council reported a number of blocked roads due to flooding and others which they said were only passable with care.

In Worcester, the Newport Street, Croft Road and Pitchcroft car parks were all closed, it said.

Ian Bebbington, the CEO of the West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury, said "magnificent" staff and volunteers were cleaning up after their latest flooding.

He said it was "not as bad as it has been" but added: "We've had the 100-year floods three times in four years and I think we're probably heading for another one."

The River Severn in Shrewsbury was expected to rise further, the Environment Agency said

Meanwhile, police confirmed that Castle Road in Kenilworth, Warwickshire, had been closed near the main entrance of Kenilworth Castle.

Train services across the West Midlands were also impacted, with people advised to check journeys before they travel, amid cancellations and delays.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk