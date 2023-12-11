Warning over Gloucestershire QR code targeting car parks

Ten incidents have been reported across Gloucestershire this year

A council is warning motorists to be "vigilant" after fake QR codes were put up in car parks, taking users to scam websites.

The scam has been reported in Cheltenham and at various locations around the Cotswolds.

Cotswold District Council said it had removed the fake codes, which were placed on top of real ones, and was investigating who is behind the scam.

Chief executive Robert Weaver said people can avoid the QR option.

He advised they use the PayByPhone app, visit the website directly on their phone's browser or pay by phone.

"Residents can also choose to pay for parking using their credit or debit card at the machine," added Mr Weaver.

The council warned Christmas was "a traditional time for fraudsters to try to take advantage of the season of goodwill".

One case of fake QR codes being used was reported in Cheltenham in February, with another nine reported recently in car parks including The Brewery and the Forum in Cirencester, Rissington Road in Bourton-on-the-Water and Market Square in Chipping Campden.

The scam had duped some drivers into entering their bank details.

Rise in scams

The BBC recently uncovered data showing reports of QR code scams across the country soared from 112 in 2020 to more than 400 in the first nine months of 2023, according to Action Fraud.

Lisa Webb from consumer company Which? says QR code scams are "getting worse".

"Everyone uses different forms of parking apps, so if you travel up and down the country, every county seems to have a different parking app to pay with instead of putting any actual cash in the metre, so scammers are taking advantage of that," she said.

Mr Weaver added: "While the Council will remain vigilant, fraudsters are always looking for new and unexpected ways to cheat members of the public."

A spokesperson for Cheltenham Borough Council said: "We take issues of scamming and fraudulent activity very seriously and we would always ask people to be alert to potential scams.

"We would like to reassure our residents and visitors that we patrol our car parks several times a day and check both the parking machines and the signs for any issues."

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk