Warning over spate of attacks on Dartmoor sheep by dogs

The Dartmoor Livestock Protection Society has seen 19 attacks in 2023 already

Dog owners have been urged to keep their dogs under control on Dartmoor after a spate of attacks on sheep.

Gemma McKechnie, of the Dartmoor Livestock Protection Society, said there had been 19 reported attacks so far on sheep in January and February.

That was already the highest figure she had known for those months, she said.

She told BBC News: "There seems to be a lot more people with dogs that do not have basic training and that is not acceptable."

She is also concerned about possible further injuries to livestock after the lambing season starts on 1 March.

"Having dogs on the moor is a massive responsibility, people should not take any chances and keep them on a lead," she said.

"Dartmoor is a working landscape and it is not acceptable to have dogs out of control.

"Farmers also have the right to shoot dogs that are worrying sheep."

Campaigners fear attacks will rise when the lambing season starts in March

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.