Warning about scam involving NC sex offender registry

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new scam that involves someone impersonating a police officer and people on the North Carolina sex offender registry.

According to the sheriff’s office, several people have reported that they were contacted by someone saying they were with the Lenoir Police Department. The person said that some sex offenders were violating their requirements and that if they brought the offender into the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, they would receive a check for $5,000. The caller said the resident had to send them money on gift cards first and would be reimbursed.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty talked to one victim who said he’s out $4,500 because of the scam. The man, who asked not to be identified, said he was trying to help a friend who is on the North Carolina sex offender registry.

Someone pretending to be with the sheriff’s office had contacted his friend and told him that a law had changed and that he owned money and needed to report to jail or he would be arrested.

In an effort to help his friend, deputies say the victim called the number back and sent gift cards to the detective who told him he would be reimbursed when he showed up at the sheriff’s office with the registered sex offender. But deputies say he wasn’t talking with a detective.

“As soon as I walked in there and talked to the lady behind the desk, she was shaking her head and said none of this makes any sense,” the victim said. “And right then it was a punch in the gut. We got scammed.”

Faherty tried calling the phone number the victim had called but the call did not go through.

Deputies say they will never ask a private citizen to take someone into custody and bring them to the sheriff’s office.

“Never ever, ever give anyone money,” said Lt. Shelly Hartley with the Caldwell Sheriff’s Office. “If you have any questions, call the Sheriff’s Office before you give any money in any way.”

