Warning of 'serious national security threat' forces White House meeting with Congress

WASHINGTON ― The Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee warned of a "serious national security threat" that President Joe Biden's top national security adviser is set to brief congressional leaders on at a Thursday meeting.

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, in an ominously worded statement Wednesday ahead of the meeting, asked Biden to "declassify all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the administration and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat.”

Turner did not disclose any further details.

Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser, would not elaborate on the nature of the threat during a briefing with reporters but confirmed he took the "highly unusual" step of reaching out to the "Gang of Eight" top members of Congress to meet Thursday.

"We'll have that conversation tomorrow," Sullivan said. "From there, we will determine how to proceed."

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 20, 2019. Turner says he has information about a serious national security threat and urges the administration to declassify the information so the U.S. and its allies can openly discuss how to respond. Turner, a Republican from Ohio, gave no details about the threat in his statement.

CNN, citing an anonymous U.S. official and two other sources, reported the security threat involves Russia, which is two years into its war in Ukraine.

The meeting will include only the four Democratic and Republican House leaders − House Speaker Mike Johnson, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Turner and Rep. Jim Himes, ranking member of the Intelligence Committee − because the Senate is out of session.

"We have confidence that we believe that we can and will and are protecting the national security of the United States and the American people," Sullivan said.

Johnson confirmed he will attend the meeting with Sullivan and told reporters he wants to "assure the American people there is no need for public alarm."

"We are going to work together to address this matter as we do all sensitive matters that are classified," Johnson said. "We just want to assure everyone steady hands are at the wheel. We're working on it and there's no need for alarm."

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., a member of the House Intelligence Committee, told USA TODAY the threat "warrants declassifying and I think it warrants all hands on deck to get knowledgeable about and be aware of it," declining to add specifics about whether it was an immediate threat or not.

Contributing: Ken Tran

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during daily news briefing at the White House on February 14, 2024 in Washington, DC. During the briefing reporters asked a range of questions on topics including House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner (R-OH) recent warning of a "Serious national security threat."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: White House to brief Congress on 'serious national security threat'