A warning sign for Trump: 'Go Biden' at Villages

Nowhere is the battle for the 2020 election more evident than in The Villages, the nation’s largest retirement community, located in the all-important swing state of Florida. (Oct. 10)

Video Transcript

[HORN HONKS]

SARA BRANSCOME: I think we all came out of the closet for this election, as we call it. There's hundreds of golf carts all the way around.

We are here to represent Biden campaign, and Kamala Harris. And we're taking our votes over, and after we all voted in our ballots, and we're dropping them off at the supervisor of election office today.

[CHEERING]