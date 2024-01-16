Warning of widespread icy conditions as temperatures fall to sub-zero

Motorists have been warned to expect icy conditions on roads across the Isle of Man on Wednesday.

It follows an amber weather warning issued by Ronaldsway Met Office for sub-zero temperatures overnight.

Forecasters said the temperature drop on top of Tuesday's persistent rainfall would "likely to lead to widespread ice on untreated surfaces".

The Department of Infrastructure (DOI) said gritting of the island's roads could begin once the rain had stopped.

The warning for ice and snow was put in place from 21:00 until 15:00 GMT on Wednesday.

Ronaldsway Met Office said as well as the freezing temperatures, "isolated wintry showers may affect the island at times overnight leading to locally slight accumulations of snow".

People living in estates and on residential roads have been encouraged to use the island's network of 1,100 salt bins to "alleviate issues in the immediate vicinity of a particular bin".

A DOI spokesman said: "The department deliberately focuses its available resources on the principal roads that are most heavily trafficked and that link centres of population.

"This is a time consuming task and there are simply not the resources to salt all roads in a few hours."

The Isle of Man Constabulary said while roads closed by snow on Tuesday - including the A18 Mountain Road between Ramsey and the Creg ny Baa - had been reopened, the situation would continue to be reviewed.

A spokesman said: "As always matters can change quickly so please take care on the roads at all times."

