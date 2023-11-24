Warnings, advisories issued as winter storm could make for messy Black Friday travel

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Snow began falling Thanksgiving night in the mountains of Utah as a moisture-packed system moved into the Beehive State, bringing the potential for sloppy Black Friday travel conditions — even in the valleys.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for a section of northern Utah, covering much of the Wasatch Range from Salt Lake City to Logan. The warning is set to be in place until 5 p.m. Friday.

Brighton Resort announces Nov. 25 opening for 2023/24 season

Forecasters say that strong winds (up to 50 mph) and heavy snow could bring visibility to near zero near Logan Summit, where between six inches to a foot of snow could fall, with higher amounts expected near the peaks.

WINTER STORM WARNING: The high winds and heavy snow could mean zero visibility around the Logan mountains.

6-12" with locally higher amounts around summits

Remains in effect until Friday at 5pm

Please be careful when driving! #utwx@GarrettJamesWX @ThomasGeboyWX pic.twitter.com/ajKEg2AZGB — Alana Brophy (@AlanaBrophyWX) November 23, 2023

Winter weather advisories are also in effect across the Uintas and Utah’s central mountains. Several high-elevation areas across the state could see six or more inches of snow, forecasters say.

For those hitting the road on Black Friday, UDOT urged caution, especially along the Wasatch Back and Logan Summit. Transportation officials also warned that snow/slush could make for a slick ride in the Salt Lake Valley and much of Interstate 15.

A UDOT map of travel impacts for Nov. 24, 2023.

High pressure is expected to build heading into the weekend, and Saturday will bring drier conditions. However, don’t expect a warm-up.

Daytime temperatures along the Wasatch Front look to climb to the mid-30s, while lows will dip to around 20 degrees. The National Weather Service advised Utahns to dress for the cold, warning that Sunday morning will feel particularly chilly.

Indeed, the cold will also touch southern Utah. In St. George, for instance, the low Sunday morning is expected to be around 23 degrees.

Keep ahead of the weather with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.