Warnings in Guernsey to not dump fire-risk items in waste

Batteries being thrown away with general rubbish are among items causing concern

People in Guernsey are being told to not dispose of items in their rubbish that pose a fire risk.

Guernsey Waste said the number of fires at the waste transfer station at Longue Hougue caused by such items had reduced since 2020, but that even the six in 2022 was still "too many".

Hazardous items causing concerns include out-of-date flares, batteries, electrical items and gas canisters.

Bosses said they should not be disposed of in recycling or general waste.

Other items that raised fire risks included: digital cameras, e-cigarettes or vapes, laptops and mobile phones, they added.

In 2020, 13 fires were recorded at the waste transfer station, going down to eight in 2021.

In 2022, there were six fires, one of which was due to a flare, the others were more likely to be caused by the ignition of lithium batteries, Guernsey Waste said.

Rachel Scally, Guernsey Waste's contracts and compliance manager, said fires were "luckily" quickly extinguished and no-one was harmed, "but it only takes one item and it could be a much more serious incident".

She said batteries could be recycled free of charge at many shops, at all schools and Longue Hougue's Household Waste Recycling Centre.

Boat owners replacing flares should either return old ones for free to a marine trader or hand them in to the police station, she added.

