Warnings of plastic waste killing SLanka elephants
Experts warn that plastic waste in an open landfill in eastern Sri Lanka is killing elephants after two more were found dead over the weekend.
Experts warn that plastic waste in an open landfill in eastern Sri Lanka is killing elephants after two more were found dead over the weekend.
“The snow is too deep and unstable for them to climb the canyon walls.”
The irruption of snowy owls being reported this winter in Wisconsin and other states included the return of a bird named Fond du Lac tagged in 2020.
(Bloomberg) -- Endangered Coho salmon are returning to Marin County, California, creeks this winter where they’ve long been absent, thanks to intense rains that scientists say will become more frequent as the state swings between climate-driven drought and deluge. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating
In response to drought, less water will be released through the Glen Canyon Dam in January through April. Some scientist see a silver lining.
Wabtec has collected its third order for electric locomotives. This order for four units will be built in Erie.
Officials aren’t sure when it will be safe to reopen the highway.
Engineers are considering major changes that may impact operations and maintenance of the Willamette Valley System and will share details at Wednesday meeting.
Commissioners take possession of 26-pointer poached in 2018
The FBI released more details into the homicide investigation of a 33-year-old man in October on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
A potent winter storm is forecast to wallop tens of millions of people across the central, southern and eastern U.S. with snow, ice, wind and rain.
The FAA is poised to expand its implementation of continuous approaches at more airports this year to save fuel and greenhouse gas emissions.State of play: The regulatory agency has also quantified the emissions savings from its efforts in 2021.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Aviation comprises 11% of U.S. transportation-related greenhouse gas emissions, and about 3% of global emissions and growing.Airlines, flight controllers and regula
Can you suggest some walkable towns with 3,000 to 10,000 people that are county seats and/or college towns and are politically liberal?
It looks like another storm, on Friday, will mostly miss this region.
Confidence increases for winter storm to dump high totals of snow, ice across North Carolina this weekend
Why did the mink cross the road in Florida the other day?
Construction is underway on the 217,000-square-foot FedEx distribution center, which is expected to be operational later this year.
Final predictions for what winter weather will look like Jan. 15 and Jan. 16 for WNC aren't in yet, but meteorologists are telling people to prepare.
Officials appealed to the public to stop feeding the swans.
The pipeline would run through 13 Illinois counties to a sequestration site in the center of the state.
City dwellers seeking refuge in the mountains amid the pandemic has put immense pressure on resort towns such as Big Bear.