Warnock beats Walker in Georgia runoff, wins re-election

Herschel Walker is a retired NFL running back with the backing of former president Donald Trump.The former Dallas Cowboys player has been active in state politics dating back almost 10 years.The GOP candidate was marred by scandal going into the 2022 Midterms after allegedly paying for multiple women to have abortions.A number of women have come forward with domestic violence allegations against Mr Walker.He strenuously denies the accusations.Mr Walker faced off against incumbent Democratic senator Raphael Warnock in November.However, neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote on election day leading to a runoff on 6 December 2022.Mr Warnock is the first African American to represent Georgia in the Senate and the first Black Democratic US senator elected in the South.The incumbent Democratic senator was a leading activist in the campaign to expand Medicaid.Mr Warnock and Jon Ossoff are the first Democrats elected to the US Senate from Georgia since 2000.Polls show Georgia’s Democratic senator maintains a narrow lead over his challenger Herschel Walker going into the run-off election on 6 December.According to pollsters FiveThirtyEight, Mr Warnock is averaging 50.2 per cent support, and Mr Walker 48.2.