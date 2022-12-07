Warnock beats Walker in Georgia runoff, wins re-election

Georgia elected Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock over Republican Herschel Walker in a Senate runoff. Warnock was able to build up a strong advantage in the early vote, but he also defied party odds as the only Democrat to win statewide in Georgia this election cycle. Nikole Killion reports.

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia run-off: Who are Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock?

    Herschel Walker is a retired NFL running back with the backing of former president Donald Trump.The former Dallas Cowboys player has been active in state politics dating back almost 10 years.The GOP candidate was marred by scandal going into the 2022 Midterms after allegedly paying for multiple women to have abortions.A number of women have come forward with domestic violence allegations against Mr Walker.He strenuously denies the accusations.Mr Walker faced off against incumbent Democratic senator Raphael Warnock in November.However, neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote on election day leading to a runoff on 6 December 2022.Mr Warnock is the first African American to represent Georgia in the Senate and the first Black Democratic US senator elected in the South.The incumbent Democratic senator was a leading activist in the campaign to expand Medicaid.Mr Warnock and Jon Ossoff are the first Democrats elected to the US Senate from Georgia since 2000.Polls show Georgia’s Democratic senator maintains a narrow lead over his challenger Herschel Walker going into the run-off election on 6 December.According to pollsters FiveThirtyEight, Mr Warnock is averaging 50.2 per cent support, and Mr Walker 48.2.

  • Congress set to rescind COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troops

    The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for members of the U.S. military would be rescinded under the annual defense bill heading for a vote this week in Congress, ending a directive that helped ensure the vast majority of troops were vaccinated but also raised concerns that it harmed recruitment and retention. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy personally lobbied President Joe Biden in a meeting last week to roll back the mandate. Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama, the ranking Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, said the removal of the vaccination requirement was essential for the defense policy bill to move forward.

  • Jury begins deliberating in criminal tax fraud trial of 2 Trump companies

    The panel of eight men and four women was reminded by the judge that former president was not charged in the case.

  • Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

    Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden's term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.

  • The Hill’s Morning Report — Georgia Senate victory caps strong midterms for Dems

    Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. Georgia voters narrowly elected incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) in Tuesday’s runoff, giving President Biden and Senate Democrats a majority in the Senate next year and a sense of…

  • Kirstie Alley Had Another Career Before Making It Big in Hollywood: 'I Was Really Poor'

    The Cheers actress died from colon cancer on Monday at the age of 71, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE

  • Warnock projected to win Georgia Senate runoff: CBS News Flash Dec. 7, 2022

    In Georgia's run-off election, incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker, giving democrats an outright majority of 51-49- in the senate and capping off an underwhelming midterm elections cycle for the GOP. A federal judge has agreed to dismiss a civil lawsuit against Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman for the killing of Jamal Khashoggi. And Hawaii officials have activated the National Guard after the Mauna Loa volcano eruption sent lava toward a key highway.

  • Georgia runoff results - live: Polls close as incumbent Warnock battles Walker for crucial Senate seat

    Two candidates offer a stark choice to voters in the state

  • The remarkable stories behind 5 iconic photos of the Pearl Harbor attack

    News and images of the devastating attack shocked the nation. Here are the stories behind five indelible images from that day.

  • UFC veterans in MMA, boxing and bareknuckle action Dec. 8-10

    Check out which veterans of the UFC are in action this week.

  • Trump-backed Walker loses: Three takeaways from Georgia U.S. Senate runoff

    U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock beat Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election that fortified Democrats' Senate majority and handed the Republican Party another bitter loss to cap a disappointing midterm election season. Walker's loss won't mute the building criticism in Republican circles that former President Donald Trump cost the party dearly in the midterm elections by backing unelectable candidates.

  • Julia Roberts rocks dress covered in George Clooney photos

    Julia Roberts knows how to make a style statement. The actress showed up to the Kennedy Center Honors at The White House over the weekend wearing a cropped black blazer and a custom Moschino dress that included framed portraits of George Clooney all over it. Robert's Clooney-printed ensemble was a shoutout to her longtime friend, who was among the honorees celebrated over the weekend.

  • State judge places hold on Oregon's gun law, state to appeal

    A ruling by a state court judge placed Oregon’s tough new voter-approved gun law on hold late Tuesday, just hours after a federal court judge allowed the ban on the sale and transfer of high-capacity magazines to take effect this week. The ruling by Harney County Judge Robert Raschio threw the implementation of Measure 114 — set for Thursday — into limbo and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said on Twitter that her office will urgently appeal to the Oregon Supreme Court.

  • Will Smith Says He Begged Michael Jordan For Kicks To Wear On ‘Fresh Prince’

    The actor often called the athlete in an effort to "wear them before anyone else."

  • GOP Election Losers Are Getting Even Weirder on Twitter

    Photo by Win McNamee/Getty ImagesA month after losing his gubernatorial election, Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano was tweeting pictures of what he implied were suspicious clouds.“Over Franklin County today,” Mastriano tweeted on Sunday, above four pictures of airplane trails across the Pennsylvania sky. He followed up with a link to an article about proposed future plans to study the effect of artificial clouds on climate change. The tweet appeared to be a nod to the “chemtrails” consp

  • Alert! Rita Ora Is Straight 🔥 In A Naked Dress And Thong In These Pics

    Rita Ora hit London's night scene in a naked bodycon dress and thong, showing off her sculpted butt and abs, in new IG photos. Rita loves doing HIIT workouts.

  • 'The people have spoken': Sen. Raphael Warnock wins reelection in Georgia Senate runoff race

    Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock has won the state’s runoff election, defeating Republican Herschel Walker in one of the most hard-fought campaigns of 2022. Warnock is the state’s first Black senator and senior pastor at the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Originally elected last year in a special election to replace retired GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson, he has now been chosen to serve a full six-year term in the Senate.

  • Sen. John Kennedy Urges Georgia to Pick Herschel Walker Instead of 'High IQ' People

    Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) was a part of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s final campaign push on Sunday afternoon, two days before the runoff vote between him and sitting Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D). While Walker himself had a number of odd things to say over the weekend, it looks like fake folksy Kennedy was intent on adding his voice to the bizarre chorus.

  • Herschel Walker's son says Trump called his father for months demanding that he run, while 'everyone with a brain' begged him not to

    Herschel Walker was dogged by allegations during his Georgia Senate campaign, including that he paid for women to have abortions.

  • Fox Business Host Drops Hard Truths In Trump-Bashing Segment

    Stuart Varney, once a loyal defender of the former president, criticized Trump on multiple fronts.