Warnock and Ossoff each raise over $100M in Georgia Senate runoffs

DeMicia Inman

The two Democratic candidates brought in millions of dollars in a two-month period, passing their republican opponents.

Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff have a financial lead over their Republican opponents in the Georgia Senate runoffs.

Read More: Church leaders call out Loeffler for religious attacks on Warnock

According to CNN, each candidate brought in more than $100 million in a two-month period as they hope to win the election. Warnock reported more than $103 million between October 15 and December 16 as opposed to Sen. Kelly Loeffler‘s $64 million. Ossoff raised a total of $106.8 million, compared to Sen. David Perdue‘s $68 million raised.

The outlet reported Ossoff aides confirmed he attracted over 1.4 million donors in two months. Almost 50% of both Warnock and Ossoff’s individual contributions came in small amounts of $200 or less.

(Photo: Getty Images)
(Photo: Getty Images)

The donations have been put to use by both candidates. Ossoff has spent $100 million in ad buys and future reservations, according to Kantar’s Campaign Media Analysis Group. Warnock has bought nearly $88 million in advertising space.

Republican outside groups have helped Loeffler and Perdue on the advertising frontier. Super PACs associated with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has bought more than $137 million in advertising. Loeffler has made use of her personal wealth in her campaign efforts, according to the news outlet.

Warnock and Loeffler each had more than $20 million in available cash to finish the race. Ossoff had about $17.5 million remaining and Perdue, $16 million, CNN reported.

“We’re going to spend whatever it takes to hold these seats. The feeling is, it’s all on the line here,” said Jack Pandol, spokesman for four political committees controlled by McConnell to the Los Angeles Times. “We’re just finding donors are incredibly dialed in to the necessity of protecting the Senate majority,” he said.

Read More: Biden offers support to Warnock, Ossoff in new campaign ad

theGrio reported Rev. Warnock passed his opponent, Sen. Loeffler, in a recent poll of Georgia voters. According to the report, Warnock is ahead of Loeffler by two points, tallying 47% of the votes for Loeffler and 49% for Warnock. In the same poll, Ossoff placed behind Perdue with his 48% of voters and 49%, respectively.

According to AP, President Donald Trump visited the Peach State to campaign for the Republican candidates for the vital senate seats. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have cosigned the Democratic candidates.

“The best thing he can do for the party is to talk about the importance of having a Republican Senate majority to project his policy legacy and to make sure the Democrats can’t reverse a lot of what he has put in place that Republicans support,” said Brian Robinson, a Republican’s political advisor, according to the news outlet.

Georgia voters have turned out in record numbers since the beginning of early voting. theGrio reported more than 1.1 million people had voted in the Jan. 5 Georgia runoff elections, and 24,000 people who did not vote in the November general election have cast ballots in the runoff in a record-breaking effort.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Warnock and Ossoff each raise over $100M in Georgia Senate runoffs appeared first on TheGrio.

Latest Stories

  • Huge explosion rips through Nashville after police find vehicle playing recording that claimed it was a bomb

    Police believe the act was intentional

  • Japan official, calling Taiwan 'red line,' urges Biden to 'be strong'

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A top Japanese defence official on Friday urged U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to "be strong" in supporting Taiwan in the face of an aggressive China, calling the island's safety a "red line." In an interview, Nakayama, Japan's deputy defence minister, urged Biden to take a similar line on Taiwan as outgoing President Donald Trump, who has significantly boosted military sales to the Chinese-claimed island and increased engagement.

  • Dog crushed to death by owner during confrontation with mugger

    A dog was crushed to death by its owner after she was knocked over during a confrontation with a mugger in an “unprovoked and unacceptable” attack. Norfolk Terrier, Rufus was crushed while the woman tried to pull the thief off her husband. The man, 56 and his 36 year old wife were walking their two dogs in Westminster, central London, when they were approached by a man pushing a bike along the footpath. The man, who wore a face covering and gloves, stopped the pair before pulling the watch off the man's arm, causing scratches to his forearm. The pair began to struggle and it was at this point that the wife tried to pull the mugger away during the attack at 4.15pm in Spanish Place on August 4.

  • Creek Fire forces Christmas Eve evacuations north of San Diego

    Thousands of people were told to evacuate the Camp Pendleton military base and nearby communities as the Creek Fire spread.

  • Democrats face a turnout test in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    In the first week of early voting for Georgia’s Senate runoff election, Casie Yoder parked at a polling location in Cobb County and loaded miniature hand sanitizer bottles, knitted hats, hand warmers and face masks into a collapsible wagon cart. The runoffs will also test whether Democrats can again pull together the diverse coalition that propelled President-elect Joe Biden to victory in Georgia in November and cemented the state's status as a political battleground. “We’ve never had an election happen like this in December,” said Yoder, the Georgia state captain for the Frontline, a nonpartisan electoral justice project of the Movement for Black Lives and other partner organizations.

  • Disgraced New York politician found limping by Ohio roadside 23 years after fleeing justice

    The former politician disappeared when he was sentenced for selling pistols without a permit

  • Royal Caribbean tries to block families suing over fatal tour to island of live volcano

    Royal Caribbean, the world's largest cruise company, is trying to prevent victims of the 2019 New Zealand volcanic eruption from suing in the US. Passengers from the Royal Caribbean ship Ovation of the Seas took a trip to White Island, a popular tourist site, last December, when a volcano suddenly erupted, killing 27 visitors and injuring 25 more. Ivy and Paul Reed, from the US state of Maryland, who suffered burns as a result of the eruption, and Australians Marie and Stephanie Browitt, who lost family members because of the eruption, filed separate lawsuits against Royal Caribbean claiming that the cruise line did not properly explain the dangers of visiting White Island. Peter Gordon, a lawyer for the Browitt family, told the Australian Broadcasting Company that Royal Caribbean should have known that the volcano could erupt before allowing its passengers to visit White Island.

  • GOP blocks $2,000 checks as Trump leaves COVID aid in chaos

    President Donald Trump’s sudden demand for $2,000 checks for most Americans was swiftly rejected by House Republicans as his haphazard actions have thrown a massive COVID relief and government funding bill into chaos. The rare Christmas Eve session of the House lasted just minutes, with help for millions of Americans awaiting Trump's signature on the bill. Unemployment benefits, eviction protections and other emergency aid, including smaller $600 checks, are at risk.

  • Boko Haram kill villagers in Christmas Eve attack

    The Islamist group also burnt down the church in the Christian village in northeast Nigeria.

  • Beaver found in Plymouth among first to be reintroduced to wild in Britain for 400 years

    A beaver rescued by police this week was among the first of its kind to be reintroduced to the wild in Britain for nearly 400 years The 20kg creature had escaped from a specially designed re-wilding enclosure near Poole Farm in Plymouth. Local officers say they were confronted with the “unusual sight” of the beaver at large on Monday and posted a photograph on social media of the runaway creature in the city. They tweeted yesterday: “An unusual sight for one of our crews on Monday night shift: Plymouth's resident beaver spotted out and about! “He has apparently been caught since and is back home for Christmas.” The male had been released into the wild at Forder Valley in November – the first in the city for 400 years. The Eurasian Beaver was originally caught in late September in the wild from the Tay Catchment in Scotland and was released as part of a nationwide trend to reintroduce beavers in the wild. The beaver’s behaviour and actions will now be monitored in the hope that its actions will reduce flooding further downstream and create habitats for wildlife in the Bircham Valley. This comes after a 25kg young male beaver was spotted in Italy for the first time in nearly 500 years, after it walked over the border from Austria or Slovenia into the Dolomites. The first clues that the rodent might be back on Italian soil were noticed by a hunting guide who spends his days roaming the mountains and forests. Forester Reinhard Pipperger had noticed at the time young trees had been felled along a stretch of the Sesto river in Northern Italy. The beaver was later photographed by a camera set up along the river by wildlife rangers.

  • At least 15 dead in delays at South Africa-Zimbabwe border -TV news

    At least 15 people have died in recent weeks on the South African side of the Beitbridge border with Zimbabwe in lengthy queues that have been slowed by coronavirus screening, television news channel eNCA said on Friday. The health ministry, Department of Home Affairs and South African police Local did not respond immediately to Reuters' requests on Friday for confirmation of fatalities that local media outlets attributed to exhaustion and ill health owing to a lack of facilities while waiting to cross the border, sometimes for days. Images and videos on local news channels and circulated on social media showed lines of stationary cars, mainly trucks, stretching for kilometres on the narrow road leading to the inland Beitbridge port that serves as the main crossing point between the countries, and is more busy than usual at this time of year because of a seasonal return of migrants to Zimbabwe.

  • No, China Did Not 'Expel' a US Warship from its Territory, Navy Says

    China called the McCain's movements "a serious violation" of its sovereignty and security.

  • I knew this Christmas was going to be awful. And then I saw my neighbor's Christmas lights.

    All of the symbolism of Christmas is designed to remind us that better days are coming. There is no better year to remember that than this one.

  • Israel 'launches attack in Syria' after low-flying planes terrify Beirut residents

    Israel was reported to have launched air strikes against military targets in Syria last night, after war planes flew low over Lebanon, terrifying local residents. The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted a military source blaming Israeli “aggression” for launching a “barrage of missiles” from the north of the Lebanese city of Tripoli towards Masyaf, in Syria’s Hama province. The source claimed that most of the missiles were intercepted by Syrian air defences, but the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said that a warehouse and missile factories had been destroyed, with “at least” six casualties. Explosions were reported after midnight in the area around Masyaf, north-west of Homs, which is a significant military area for President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, containing a military academy and scientific research centre believed to have been used to create chemical weapons. The Israeli military said it would not comment on reports in foreign media, but it has allegedly launched dozens of attacks against Iranian militias and other targets in Syria in recent years, with jets regularly crossing over Lebanese air space. Witnesses said that the Christmas Eve flights were louder than usual, however, frightening residents of Beirut who are still traumatised by the August 4 explosion at the city’s port that killed more than 200 people. The catastrophic blast, which destroyed large areas of the city, was caused after a huge store of ammonium nitrate was ignited by a fire. Tamara Qiblawi, a CNN producer based in the Lebanese capital, shared a video apparently showing “illegal overflights” of four Israeli jets. “You very often hear them here but very rarely do you see them,” she added. “These were exceptionally low altitude. Houses shook. Cats freaked out. Chills down people’s spines.” Quoting “reliable sources”, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that the “Israeli strikes targeted military posts of regime forces and Iranian militias”. Syrian activists observed ambulances rushing to the scene of the explosions and the dead were all foreign paramilitaries loyal to President Assad, it added. One attack also targeted the research centre, where ground-attack missiles are developed and stored, and which has been hit several times by Israeli strikes in recent years, the Observatory said. The most recent attack in June, killed nine people, including four Syrians. The United States military has previously claimed that sarin gas, a deadly nerve agent, was being developed at the centre, which the Syrian authorities have denied. According to the SANA report, air defences hit “most” missiles before they reached their target. “Our air defences intercepted an Israeli attack on the Masyaf area,” it said.

  • Las Vegas slots player wins $15.5M jackpot on Christmas Eve

    It is the largest slots prize won in Nevada for eight years

  • Morocco acquires 65 million vaccine doses from China, UK

    Morocco announced it has acquired 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China’s Sinopharm and Britain’s AstraZeneca, as the north African kingdom prepares to launch a COVID-19 vaccination program that aims to immunize 80% of the country’s adult population. Health Minister Khalid Ait Taleb announced the figure at a Cabinet meeting Thursday. The government didn't indicate whether the vaccines were purchased or provided by Covax, the global project to provide vaccines to developing countries, or a combination of both.

  • He got 100 years for shooting at police. Now a debate over racial bias prompts new trial.

    The Supreme Court’s 4-3 decision throws out Ramar Crump’s 76- to 100-year sentence handed down in 2016.

  • Aides fear what Trump will do next as his behavior proves to be erratic after the election

    With four weeks left in President Trump’s term, he is at perhaps his most unleashed — and, as events of the past few days have demonstrated, at the most unpredictable point in his presidency.

  • Nigel Farage declares 'war is over' as Brexit deal done

    Nigel Farage has declared that "war is over" in a pre-emptive endorsement of the Brexit trade deal that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced. The Brexit Party leader paid tribute to Mr Johnson as "the man that finished the job" of delivering the UK's exit from the EU and negotiating broadly agreeable terms for the two sides' future relationship. Sounding a warning note over fisheries, Mr Farage warned that the Prime Minister risked being judged "a little more harshly" by history if he has ceded too much access to UK waters for European boats. Fish quotas were among the final points of dispute that Lord Frost, the UK's chief negotiator, and Michel Barnier, his EU counterpart, were still wrangling over before the deal was signed off. Mr Farage said that while the deal was "not perfect", Mr Johnson has "done what he said he'd do on the big picture", concluding: "On the big stuff, the war is over."

  • Fauci raises his COVID herd-immunity estimate

    Herd immunity against COVID-19 could require vaccination rates approaching as high as 90 percent, according to top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who on Thursday admitted that he had increased his earlier estimates. Fauci’s revised figure came in a New York Times interview on Thursday, his 80th birthday. Meanwhile, the country continues to mark grim new milestones… with more than 3,000 coronavirus deaths reported for the second consecutive day. According to Reuters data, the nationwide death toll was over 326,000 by midnight on Wednesday… the same day that saw more Americans fly than on any other day since the pandemic emerged in March. Over 1.1 million passengers passed through airport checkpoints two days before Christmas, according to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration. Wednesday’s airport traffic exceeded the prior high set during the pandemic on November 29th - the Sunday after Thanksgiving... Meaning many Americans disregarded the advice of public health experts who warned against holiday gatherings. Top health officials believe that those who traveled and gathered indoors for Thanksgiving contributed to the latest explosion in cases. Most Americans have been told it could be six months or more before they are eligible for Coronavirus vaccines.